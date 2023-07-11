In a playlist era, it’s not easy for a compilation album to come out and cut through the noise, but we should all make an exception for Balladeers, Redefined. Touché Amoré leader Jeremy Bolm has spent years assembling a sprawling 31-song document of the thriving screamo underground, and it’ll finally be out later this week. Bolm has already shared a ton of compilation tracks, including selections from bands like Record Setter, Gillian Carter, and Infant Island. We still haven’t heard the new joints from the likes of Soul Glo, For Your Health, and Terminal Bliss. Today, though, we get three new songs from three new heavyweights.

Most of the bands on Balladeers, Redefined are on the younger side, but there are a few OGs in there. Jeromes Dream helped pioneer the sound of screamo before breaking up in 2001, but they reunited in 2018, and they just released The Gray In Between, their second post-reunion album. The band’s new song “Reminders To Parallel” moves from moody twinkle to thunderous hammer-drop, and it gives you some idea of why this band is so influential in the first place. Here it is:

<a href="https://secretvoice.bandcamp.com/album/balladeers-redefined">Balladeers, Redefined by Jeromes Dream</a>

Closer, a trio whose membership is scattered across the East Coast, is one of the greatest bands on the current screamo scene, and their most recent album, 2021’s Within One Stem, absolutely fucking rules. (Closer leader Ryann Slauson is also in Sonagi, another of the best bands on the current screamo scene.) Closer’s new song “Lake Of Shells” is a poetic freakout that rocks with what I can only call contemplative ferocity. Listen below.

<a href="https://secretvoice.bandcamp.com/album/balladeers-redefined">Balladeers, Redefined by Closer</a>

Finally, LA’s Nuvolascura, staples of the DIY screamo universe for nearly a decade, is a breathlessly intense two-minute frag-grenade about feeling violated: “Can you view me as an individual complex and unique case? Or just some data on paper? How could you make the most basic mistake?” It’s a gripping listen, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://secretvoice.bandcamp.com/album/balladeers-redefined">Balladeers, Redefined by Nuvolascura</a>

Balladeers, Redefined is out 7/14 on Secret Voice.