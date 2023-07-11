Allegra Krieger – “Low”

Next week, Allegra Krieger is releasing her new album I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, her first for Double Double Whammy. She’s shared “Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still” and “Lingering” from it already, and today she’s back with the sparse and emotional “Low,” which she describes as “an ode to my apartment, my bartending job, keeping things organized, in boxes & lines.”

Krieger continued: “Admiring beauty from afar. It’s about relieving oneself of emotional dependency from outward influences, which can be both empowering and extremely isolating. Being open to anything & expecting nothing.”

Listen below.

I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane is out 7/21 via Double Double Whammy.

