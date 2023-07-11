boygenius Add Fall Shows Including MSG And Hollywood Bowl Dates

If I had to guess, I’d say the promo campaign surrounding boygenius’ the record is winding down after months of magazine covers, TV appearances, and tour dates filled with screaming fans. Given how busy all three of them tend to be, I’d guess Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are getting ready to move on to the next thing. Maybe I’m wrong, but if I’m right, the series of shows they just added for September and October will make for a grand finale to the album cycle.

This fall, the boys will be back in five towns: Boston (with Palehound), New Haven (also with Palehound), Philadelphia (with Samia), New York (with MUNA), and Los Angeles (with 100 Gecs and Sloppy Jane). The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden, while out West they’ll be headlining the Hollywood Bowl. Not bad for a side project. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14, but a presale launches Wednesday, July 12 at 10AM local time with password COOLABOUTIT.

June’s Re:Set tour is over, but boygenius still have North American and European dates on deck for the summer. Check out their full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

07/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square

08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

08/16 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/22 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall

08/23 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall

08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

08/28 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl