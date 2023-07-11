boygenius Add Fall Shows Including MSG And Hollywood Bowl Dates
If I had to guess, I’d say the promo campaign surrounding boygenius’ the record is winding down after months of magazine covers, TV appearances, and tour dates filled with screaming fans. Given how busy all three of them tend to be, I’d guess Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are getting ready to move on to the next thing. Maybe I’m wrong, but if I’m right, the series of shows they just added for September and October will make for a grand finale to the album cycle.
This fall, the boys will be back in five towns: Boston (with Palehound), New Haven (also with Palehound), Philadelphia (with Samia), New York (with MUNA), and Los Angeles (with 100 Gecs and Sloppy Jane). The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden, while out West they’ll be headlining the Hollywood Bowl. Not bad for a side project. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14, but a presale launches Wednesday, July 12 at 10AM local time with password COOLABOUTIT.
June’s Re:Set tour is over, but boygenius still have North American and European dates on deck for the summer. Check out their full itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
07/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field
08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square
08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
08/16 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
08/22 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall
08/23 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall
08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
08/28 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl