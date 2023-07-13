In September, LSDXOXO is releasing a new EP, Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.), which he introduced with “Double Tap” a couple months ago. Today, he’s back with another new single, “Devil’s Chariot,” a dreamy, locked-in one that samples “God’s Chariots,” from the French musician (and fellow Because Music affiliate) Oklou.

“Devil’s Chariot is further exploration of the sad yet sexy sound that I’ve experimented with over the years, but with a slightly more personal touch” LSDXOXO said in a statement. “When I heard ‘God’s Chariot’ by Oklou (sampled on DC), the syrupy vocals and production drew me in instantly. I wanted to use the sample here as a canvas for a very different story, but also as an appreciative nod to Oklou for creating such a beautiful piece of music.”

The Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.) is out 9/22 via F.A.G / Because Music.