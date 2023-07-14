Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Stars In Ad For Short Men Clothing Brand

By Chris DeVille

Big day for Weezer news. Not only did Rivers Cuomo welcome Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan to the stage last night in Queens, he also stars in a new ad for Ash & Erie, a clothing brand designed for short men.

Cuomo — who famously had surgery in 1995 to lengthen his left leg, which was 44 millimeters shorter than the right — gives a testimonial in a lo-fi but effective new Ash & Erie spot. He talks about how anyone who’s seen Weezer lined up on an album cover knows he’s the shortest member, and how regular clothes make him look like a child dressing up as an adult. It’s true that the Ash & Erie outfit he rocks in the ad looks much sharper than the baggy polo shirt he puts on for comparison. “Who knows, I might become, like, Mr. Fashion,” he speculates at the end. Watch below.

Any short kings out there have a similar experience to Rivers?

