In 2021, Illuminati Hotties released their sophomore album, Let Me Do One More, which was our Album Of The Week when it came out. Since then, Sarah Tudzin has been working mostly behind the scenes, co-producing Boygenius’ The Record and producing Eliza McLamb’s Salt Circle EP. Tudzin has also been involved with producing the Armed’s upcoming Perfect Saviors LP and a single (“Ride The Vibe”) by Dim Wizard featuring Jeff Rosenstock. Tudzin has only released one new song — last year’s “Sandwich Sharer” — since Let Me Do One More, but that’s all about to change.

Tudzin is currently “putting the finishing touches” on a follow-up to Let Me Do One More. Ahead of a formal album announce, Tudzin is sharing a new song, “Truck.” Opening up about the new song, Tudzin says, “If mortality is a jolting, jagged highway exit, then heaven is a truck as it rumbles through the unknown. ‘Truck’ is a gentle affirmation that the dream can change at no deficit of dignity. For Tim.”

Listen to “Truck” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/29 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square*

08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

08/11 – Adelaide, AUS @ Lion Arts Factory Yeah #

08/12 – Perth, AUS @ Rosemount Hotel #

08/18 – Sydney, AUS @ Crow Bar #

08/19 – Melbourne, AUS @ Night Cat #

08/20 – Belgrave, AUS @ Sooki Lounge #

* w/ boygenius

# w/ Alex Lahey