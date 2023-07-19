Harry Styles is a big fan of UK indie-rock ass-kickers Wet Leg, who were a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2021. Styles covered Wet Leg’s song “Wet Dream” in a visit to the BBC Live Lounge last year, and he’s played a bunch of shows with Wet Leg as his opener. Last night, Styles played a huge show at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal, and he brought Wet Leg to the stage to sing “Wet Dream” with him.

Styles introduced Wet Leg as one of his favorite bands, and then he pretty much turned the stage over to them. Styles sang and played guitar on “Wet Dream,” but you couldn’t hear too much of what he was singing. Instead, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale pretty much dominated the stage. Harry Styles is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet! It’s not easy to stand next to that guy and make an impression, but Teasdale has that rare kind of charisma. She grabs her crotch, and Harry Styles fans scream.

Harry Styles’ audience knew the words to “Wet Dream,” which is encouraging, and the members of Wet Leg seemed extremely fired up to be up there with Styles. When the song was over, Styles pulled Teasdale and Hester Chambers in for a hug, and the two of them sang “Daylight” with him. Watch a couple of videos of “Wet Dream” below.

Harry Styles brought out Wet Leg to perform “Wet Dream” at his #LoveOnTour show in Lisbon, Portugalpic.twitter.com/Zfcr4L2jM6 — VIBES (@fashiotainment) July 19, 2023

Do you think Harry Styles has Buffalo 66 on DVD?