In March of 2022, French house DJs Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon (cousins Alain and Stéphane Quême) teamed up and called their new project Braxe + Falcon. At the time of their collab announcement, they released the song “Step By Step” featuring vocals from Panda Bear, which made it into our Best Songs Of The Week roundup. Last night, the trio got together at Knockdown Center in Queens, where they played “Step By Step” for the first time. Watch some fan-shot footage of that moment below.