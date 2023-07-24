In September, Romy is releasing her debut solo album, Mid Air. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “Strong,” “Enjoy Your Life,” and most recently “Loveher,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with a new single, “The Sea,” a sweeping dance track about a beachside romance. It was produced by Fred again.. and Stuart Price. It comes with a music video directed by Mollie Mills, which features Romy and her wife, the director and photographer Vic Lentaigne.

Here’s what Mills had to say about the video in a statement:

Romy always evokes this feeling of euphoria — and with this track specifically touching on wrestles of romance — through a queer lens, it intuitively evoked something about this kind of intertwinement of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture. I had loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture “The Couple” which actualizes that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love — and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes. This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven. There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies too — when I think back to the loves of summers past, the memories I have are always the small details, a billowing curtain or a lovers hair after they shower

Watch and listen to “The Sea” below.

Mid Air is out 9/8 via Young.