This fall, Koyo, the band of heavy-hardcore veterans who’ve dedicated themselves to resurrecting the sound and spirit of classic Long Island emo and melodic hardcore, will follow a couple of hugely promising EPs with their full-length debut Would You Miss It? We’ve already posted the early singles “You’re On The List (Minus One)” and “Anthem,” and the album features appearances from luminaries like the Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana and Vein’s Anthony DiDio. Now, Koyo have shared a new track where they team up with Glassjaw and Head Automatica leader Daryl Palumbo.

Koyo’s new song “Message Like A Bomb” is a catchy, sincere fists-up singalong jam. It’s got mosh-worthy verses and an arena-sized chorus, and it finds frontman Joey Chiaramonte hitting some serious harmonies with Daryl Palumbo. Here’s what Chiaramonte says about the song:

“Message Like A Bomb” is a sweet ballad, anthemic track, with some real venom layered underneath it. It’s a song fueled by my distaste for a lot of the things I see around me as the band grows in scope and size, as well as the scene surrounding us does the same. I’m not the hater type, but whatever hater energy exists in me is laced into this song. This song also gave us the opportunity to have Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw and Head Automatica do a feature on the track, and that’s been surreal. Glassjaw is one of my favorite bands, and Daryl is one of the greatest creatives of my lifetime, or at least that’s how I feel. We reached out to him about this feature, kinda taking a shot in the dark about a year prior to it actually happening, and he responded all that time later out of nowhere completely down to do it. His swag, character, and nuance is now baked and layered into various parts of the track. The final mix via Jon Markson left me speechless. It’s been an honor beyond any words I could assemble to have him on this track.”

Check it out below.

Joey Chiaramonte also sings for the heavy hardcore side project Blood Runs Cold, who dropped the song “B.R.C.” earlier this month. Today, Blood Runs Cold have released their self-titled debut EP. Stream it below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/blood-runs-cold">Blood Runs Cold by Blood Runs Cold</a>

In other Koyo news, the band recently got into a scary van accident. On Instagram, they write, “We’re all alright, a little beat up, but alive and very grateful for it.” Especially given the struggles that Year Of The Knife are currently facing, stories like this are truly nerve-wracking.

Apparently, though, Koyo won’t miss any shows. They’ve got plans to play the festivals This Is Hardcore and Furnace Fest, and they’re also doing a short tour with Thursday.

TOUR DATES:

8/05 – Philadelphia PA @ This Is Hardcore

9/15 – New York, NY @ The Liberty Bell ^

9/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

9/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

9/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

9/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

^ with Four Year Strong

* with Thursday

Would You Miss It? is out 9/29 on Pure Noise Records.