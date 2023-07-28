Descendents Cancel European Tour Following Milo Aukerman’s “Mild” Heart Attack

Last summer we got Milo Goes To Congress, and now I guess it’s Milo Goes To The Hospital? Descendents, the Southern California pop-punk legends, announced today that they’ll be canceling their upcoming European tour because singer-guitarist Milo Aukerman suffered a “mild heart attack” last night. He’s expected to make a full recovery, but he obviously can’t go jetting off across another continent right now. The band’s statement:

We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows.

Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.

Hope to see you soon.