Back in April, the Sidekicks’ Steve Ciolek released his debut album as superviolet, Infinite Spring, which was our Album Of The Week when it came out and landed on our list of the best albums of 2023 so far. Today, ahead of some tour dates later this month, he’s sharing the one-off leftover “Waver,” a crisp and knotty track about growing up way too fast and feeling like life is passing you by.

“‘Waver’ is an ode to indecisiveness, tracked during the sessions for Infinite Spring. It stems from the feeling that, particularly for people like me who can spend all day weighing a decision, you constantly are at odds with the passing of time,” Ciolek said, continuing:

That’s to say, the world isn’t going to stop for you to find that perfect piece of fruit at the store, or the perfect EQ boost on a mix, or the ideal word to say how you are feeling. Inevitably, the clock will win. It will win in a deciding fashion. To spell out the reference in the song: Muhammad Ali is the clock and you are Chuck Wepner. Really all you can do is celebrate the fact that you stayed in the ring.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/10 Washington, D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong *

08/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

08/12 Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts *

08/13 Hamden, CT @ The Shop *

08/15 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room *

08/16 Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street Bar *

08/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket

08/25 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

08/26 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

* w/ Trace Mountains

“Waver” is out now via Lame-O Records.