It’s been more than a decade since Usher was a dominant pop star, but the man has kept himself at the center of the cultural conversation through a combination of nostalgia and shameless, masterful showmanship. (You can see both of them at work in the Tiny Desk Concert that he did last year.) He’s really leveraging for the release of “Good Good,” a new single that pairs him with two younger stars who both have serious Usher connections.

In 2019, Usher showed up on the young R&B star Summer Walker’s hit “Come Thru,” which samples Usher’s own 1997 smash “You Make Me Wanna…” Last year, Usher started up his Las Vegas residency; John Mulaney is a fan. At those shows, Usher has had a bunch of viral interactions with the celebrities who have shown up to watch him. The most likable of those moments came when Usher got 21 Savage to sing “My Boo” with him. On “Good Good,” Usher teams with both Walker and Savage.

Usher has been teasing the release of “Good Good” for a while. It’s a pleading post-breakup track with somer serious Atlanta bounce to it, and it definitely calls back to Usher’s ’00s heyday. Summer Walker and 21 Savage both sound excited to be playing supporting roles on an Usher track. The track’s lyric video is made to look like a group chat from the stars, and you can check it out below.

“Good Good” follows Usher’s appearance on City Girls’ 2022 single “Good Love” has his own single “Glu,” an adult-R&B hit earlier this year. There’s apparently an as-yet-untitled album on the way.