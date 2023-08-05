Watch boygenius Perform On CBS Saturday Morning

News August 5, 2023 11:18 AM By Rachel Brodsky

News August 5, 2023 11:18 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Ever since they released their debut album The Record, it’s been a wildly busy last few months for boygenius. Bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker joined Phoebe Bridgers on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour; they hit the road for June’s Re:Set dates, they’re currently on a giant North American tour culminating with dates at NY’s Madison Square Garden and LA’s Hollywood Bowl; and they got the Nardwuar treatment, complete with a custom guitar pedal… Truly, it’s been a hot boygenius summer. Today, the trio hit CBS Mornings for Saturday Sessions’ 500th episode. Filming from Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, they performed three tracks from The Record, including “Not Strong Enough,” “Cool About It,” and “$20.”

Watch boygenius celebrate the show’s 500th episode below.

