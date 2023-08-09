Blonde Redhead – “Before”

New Music August 9, 2023 8:55 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Blonde Redhead are releasing their first new album in eight years, Sit Down For Dinner. They’ve shared “Snowman” and “Melody Experiment” from it so far, and today they’re putting out a third single, “Before.” “Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get,” Kazu Makino explained. “The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.” Listen below.

Sit Down For Dinner is out 9/29 via section1.

