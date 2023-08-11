Livestream Outside Lands 2023 For Free

News August 11, 2023 3:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Outside Lands returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and Amazon Music will be livestreaming much of the action. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 1PM PT, live performances will be airing on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

This year’s lineup is stacked: Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters, Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Father John Misty, Soccer Mommy, Alex G, Alvvays, Wednesday, J.I.D, Ethel Cain, Interpol, Lil Yachty, Nation Of Language, beabadoobee, Samia, and on and on.

Not all of them will appear on the livestream, but you can check out the daily schedules below as they’re released. All times are listed in PDT.

FRIDAY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:
1:00 PM La Doña
2:00 PM Matt Hansen
2:45 PM The Dip
3:45 PM Becky Hill
4:35 PM Ethel Cain
5:30 PM J.I.D
6:30 PM Raveena
7:25 PM Crumb
8:15 PM Willow
9:05 PM Aespa
9:35 PM Interpol
10:50 Zedd

