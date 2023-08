Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones 2023 Lineup With 100 gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, & More

Deftones are bringing their Día De Los Deftones festival to San Diego for the fourth time. This year’s event is going down Saturday, Nov. 4 at Petco Park in San Diego. Besides Deftones themselves, the lineup includes 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 18 at 10AM PT, but Deftones are running an artist presale from 10AM Wednesday to 10PM Thursday, while Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and the San Diego Padres are running presales Thursday from 10AM to 10PM. As usual, this seems like a good way to feel alive on the Day Of The Dead.