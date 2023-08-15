Tom Morello played a surprise set on the picket line in Hollywood yesterday, popping in to show his support for SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikers. “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity,” he told NME before his performance.

“I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines,” Morello continued. “So today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

Per NME, his set included “Union Song,” “Hold The Line,” “Union Town,” and a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” Here’s a clip of that last one: