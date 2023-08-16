On Friday, John Dwyer’s ever-morphing project OSEES are releasing a new album, Intercepted Message. They’ve shared a handful of singles from it already, but they played through the whole album in full during a special appearance on an episode of The Best Show With Tom Scharpling that dropped today. The performance was recorded at the Forever Dog studio in North Hollywood, California. Dwyer also sat down for an interview with Scharpling, which you can check out here. Watch the full Intercepted Message performance below.

Intercepted Message is out 8/18 via In The Red.