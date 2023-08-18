Sometimes, I worry that the world is taking Shamir Bailey for granted. Shamir has been living in Philadelphia and making DIY indie-pop bangers for so long that their electro-pop past now feels like a distant memory. Shamir also makes a lot of music; their new album Homo Anxietatem is their ninth. But those albums are mostly really, really good, and Homo Anxietatem is no exception.

Homo Anxietatem is Shamir’s first LP for new label home Kill Rock Stars, and Shamir recorded it with London producer and Rina Sawayama collaborator Hoost. It’s brighter and more produced than most of Shamir’s records, and their voice remains absolutely incredible. There are some huge hooks on this record, and the aesthetic sometimes slides from present-day basement-pop to the kind of giddy and sun-drunk bangers that used to get get heavy airplay on alternative rock radio at the very end of the ’90s. (There’s some DJ scratching in there? I’m into it!)

Shamir has released a bunch of the tracks from Homo Anxietatem as advance singles, and we’ve already posted “Oversized Sweater,” “Our Song,” “The Beginning,” and “Obsession.” But the whole record demands to be heard, and you can do that below.

<a href="https://shamir.bandcamp.com/album/homo-anxietatem">Homo Anxietatem by Shamir</a>

Homo Anxietatem is out now on Kill Rock Stars.