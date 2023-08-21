The Chemical Brothers – “Skipping Like A Stone” (Feat. Beck)

The Chemical Brothers – “Skipping Like A Stone” (Feat. Beck)

Next month, the Chemical Brothers are releasing a new album, For That Beautiful Feeling, which includes a number of the singles they’ve dropped over the past couple years: “The Darkness That You Fear,” “No Reason,” and, most recently, Live Again.” Today, the duo is back with a new single, “Skipping Like A Stone,” which features Beck, who was previously heard on their 2015 track “Wide Open.” The track comes with a music video directed by frequent collaborators Dom & Nic.

“The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience,” the directors said in a statement. “Live Again is our tenth collaboration… the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dream like lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “Live Again” (Feat. Halo Maud)
03 “No Reason”
04 “Goodbye”
05 “Fountains”
06 “Magic Wand”
07 “The Weight”
08 “Skipping Like A Stone” (Feat. Beck)
09 “The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)”
10 “Feels Like I’m Dreaming”
11 “For That Beautiful Feeling” (Feat. Halo Maud)

For That Beautiful Feeling is out 9/8 via Republic.

