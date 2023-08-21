Blur released their somber, solid reunion album The Ballad Of Darren in July, and just a few days later they shared a deluxe edition with two bonus tracks. Today they’ve got one more tune from this year’s sessions, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the album called “Sticks And Stones.”

While most Blur songs are sung by Damon Albarn, occasionally lead guitarist Graham Coxon takes over lead vocal duties. It was the case on the legendary “Coffee & TV,” and it’s true again here on “Sticks And Stones.” It’s got a similar wistful, gliding vibe as “Coffee & TV,” but it stomps a bit harder and ventures into some pleasant psychedelia as it goes. “It’s written over my face/ No sleep zone,” Coxon sings. “Open up my suitcase/ Sticks and stones.” Listen below.