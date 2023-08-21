Blur – “Sticks And Stones”

Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

New Music August 21, 2023 9:47 AM By Chris DeVille

Blur – “Sticks And Stones”

Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

New Music August 21, 2023 9:47 AM By Chris DeVille

Blur released their somber, solid reunion album The Ballad Of Darren in July, and just a few days later they shared a deluxe edition with two bonus tracks. Today they’ve got one more tune from this year’s sessions, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the album called “Sticks And Stones.”

While most Blur songs are sung by Damon Albarn, occasionally lead guitarist Graham Coxon takes over lead vocal duties. It was the case on the legendary “Coffee & TV,” and it’s true again here on “Sticks And Stones.” It’s got a similar wistful, gliding vibe as “Coffee & TV,” but it stomps a bit harder and ventures into some pleasant psychedelia as it goes. “It’s written over my face/ No sleep zone,” Coxon sings. “Open up my suitcase/ Sticks and stones.” Listen below.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Blur The Ballad Of Darren
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Concertgoer Abducted Outside Brooklyn Mirage, Venue Connected To Two Killings This Summer

3 days ago 0

A Conversation With The Instagram Scammer Who’s Pretending To Be Me

4 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest