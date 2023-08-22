Next month, Jenny Owen Youngs is releasing Avalanche, her first proper album in over a decade. We’ve heard the title track and “Knife Went In” from it already, and today the Los Angeles-based musician is sharing “It’s Later Than You Think,” which Youngs wrote with the Antlers’ Peter Silberman.

“When we got together to write, I was feeling particularly preoccupied with my relationship to my phone, social media, and the internet in general,” Youngs said in a statement, continuing:

It was the summer of 2021 and the world still felt a ways off from returning to any semblance of social normalcy. I had also moved away from the city where most of my friends lived to a quiet coastal town on the opposite side of the country. My phone felt like my tether to life as I had known it. But scrolling is a slippery slope and it’s easy to overdo it; it’s engineered that way. This song is a reminder to myself that my time on this planet is finite and precious, and that I want to spend it wisely on what matters. (Most of the time.)

Like the other two singles from this album, “It’s Later Than You Think” is also accompanied by a live performance video with Silberman. Listen and watch that below.

Avalanche is out 9/22 via Yep Roc Records.