This fall, the hardcore-adjacent Midwestern alt-rockers Citizen will follow up 2021’s Life In Your Glass World with the new album Calling The Dogs. We’ve already posted first single “If You’re Lonely,” and now Citizen have dropped a video for another song called “Hyper Trophy.”

“Hyper Trophy” is a driving, anthemic jam that sounds about halfway between Bloc Party and recent Citizen tourmates Turnstile. It’s fast and catchy and muscular. Guitarist Mason Mercer directed the video, partly shot in night-vision, in which the band rocks out in a remote desert landscape. Frontman Mat Kerekes, it must be said, is looking like a beast. Here’s what he says about the song:

Sometimes, though you are trying hard to accomplish something, it can’t be done. This song is about a relentless pursuit of an objective, but still failing — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you find something you love and pour everything you have into that, I find that admirable regardless of the outcome.

Check out the “Hyper Trophy” video below.

Calling The Dogs is out 10/6 on Run For Cover.