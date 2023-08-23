Earlier this year, the club-rap hitmaker Flo Rida had a great time playing his hits in a Miami courtroom. This worked out well for him. Flo Rida was suing the energy drink makers Celsius Holdings, and a jury awarded him $82 million in damages. But apparently, the unbridled energy of Flo Rida’s hits has ramifications outside the courtroom, too. That music is dangerous! It’s the kind of thing that can convince someone to crowdsurf an infant!

This past weekend, Flo Rida headlined Celebrate Erie, a free festival in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania. In a video that someone posted on Twitter yesterday, we see that someone sent a small baby crowdsurfing right into Flo Rida’s arms while he was performing. This is not a good idea! Babies should not crowdsurf! It’s probably worth asking whether anyone should crowdsurf, but babies should definitely not crowdsurf!

Maybe Flo Rida has seen crowdsurfing babies before. The man did not miss a step, picking the kid — who was not even wearing those chunky ear-protection headphones that you see babies wearing at concerts — up out of the crowd and holding him tight while rapping. At one point Flo Rida held the mic up to the kid’s mouth. I’m not sure what he was trying to accomplish there. Later in the set, while Flo Rida was performing “Whistle,” someone else stood onstage and held the kid up above his head, like the kid was the Lion King.

Woman crowd surfs baby at Flo Rida concert pic.twitter.com/KpaO6TYXYO — Detect Clips💕 (@detectclips) August 21, 2023

This whole incident leaves so many questions unanswered. Why did someone crowdsurf the baby? Does Flo Rida know the baby? Who was the guy holding the baby up during “Whistle”? Was it the kid’s father? Did the parents reclaim the kid? Did someone give the parents a stern talking-to about the dangers of crowdsurfing infants? The kid, it must be said, seemed remarkably calm the entire time.

Flo Rida has yet to comment on the crowdsurfing-baby situation. Yesterday, the rapper announced that he had bought Cloverleaf Plaza, a shopping center in his Miami Gardens hometown; no word on whether the baby was there for that.