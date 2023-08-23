Sprain – “We Think So Ill Of You”

By Chris DeVille

New Music August 23, 2023 9:47 AM By Chris DeVille

The noisy, extreme rock experimentalists in Sprain have nearly reached the release date for new album The Lamb As Effigy Or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. It’s a massive record, nearly two hours in length, and early singles “Man Proposes, God Disposes” and “Privilege Of Being” have been both challenging and electrifying. The final preview, “We Think So Ill Of You,” continues the LA band’s penchant for pushing to the outer boundaries of accessibility, both in its sonic skree and the ranting vocal that tops it off. Listen below.

The Lamb As Effigy is out 9/1 on The Flenser.

