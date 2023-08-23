A few months back, Taja Cheek returned with “New Year’s UnResolution,” her first new track since 2021’s Fatigue. Today, she’s announcing a new album, I Killed Your Dog, which will be out on October 13, and sharing a new single, “Pet Rock.”

“The song is based around an old story I’d been told about a woman who was riding the train but looked strange, and the reader eventually figures out that she’s dead, with glasses on, being propped up by the people that seem to have harmed her,” Cheek said. “As a lifelong collector of tchotchkes, the music video is based on a concept I came up with featuring miniatures.”

In a statement on Twitter, Cheek added: “This announcement comes with Pet Rock: a song I wrote a long time ago but reminds me of moments on tour when I threatened to introduce my band as The Strokes because I’m a troll and I love them. It’s a morose ode to the white dad rock I never listened to. (I just listened to Dark Side Of The Moon for the first time a few months ago — pretty good)”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sincerity Commercial”

02 “Our Funeral”

03 “Pet Rock”

04 “I Hate My Best Friends”

05 “I Killed Your Dog”

06 “All The Days You Remember”

07 “5 To 8 Hours A Day (WWwaG)”

08 “Sometimes”

09 “r(EMOTE)”

10 “Uncertainty Principle”

11 “Oh Wow, A Bird!”

12 “Knead Bee”

13 “Monsoon Of Regret”

14 “Clumsy”

15 “What’s That Song?”

16 “New Year’s UnResolution”

I Killed Your Dog is out 10/13 via Mexican Summer.