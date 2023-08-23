Free Hip-Hop Celebration At D.C.’s National Mall Will Feature Public Enemy, Ice-T, A Beastie Boys Tribute, & More

Free Hip-Hop Celebration At D.C.’s National Mall Will Feature Public Enemy, Ice-T, A Beastie Boys Tribute, & More

News August 23, 2023 11:25 AM By James Rettig

The celebration for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary has spawned shows across the country, the most recent taking place at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. In October, another concert will take place in Washington, DC on the National Mall. Billed as “The National Celebration Of Hip Hop,” the event will feature Public Enemy, Ice-T, a Beastie Boys tribute set by DJ Hurricane with special guests, the Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, and many more.

This one is organized by the production company Chasing Live, Mickey Bentson’s “The Art Of Rap,” and Ice-T. It’ll take place on October 6 and October 7 at West Potomac Park, and admission will be free with registration. Tickets will be available first come, first serve, with online pre-registration open now.

