Trust Your Gut, the new full-band studio album from Worriers to follow up spring’s lo-fi DIY effort Warm Blanket, is about three weeks away. Today we get one more advance single to go along with the title track and “Top 5.” It’s a sparse, nostalgic ballad called “Cloudy And 55,” and Lauren Denitzio says this about it:

This song is for your soundtrack to missing Autumn in New York, where every corner has a memory you can’t shake. It’s my song for walking down 5th Avenue in Brooklyn in a denim jacket with big headphones on after it rains when you need to transport yourself back to a different season of your life. It’s not just about the longing for a specific place or time but also about having a deep history with a city where it just becomes a part of you and your relationships. It’s about missing someone in the way where you still see them everywhere.

Listen below.

<a href="https://worriers.bandcamp.com/album/trust-your-gut">Trust Your Gut by Worriers</a>

Trust Your Gut is out 9/15 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.