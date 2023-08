Trust Your Gut, the new full-band studio album from Worriers to follow up spring’s lo-fi DIY effort Warm Blanket, is about three weeks away. Today we get one more advance single to go along with the title track and “Top 5.” It’s a sparse, nostalgic ballad called “Cloudy And 55,” and Lauren Denitzio says this about it:

This song is for your soundtrack to missing Autumn in New York, where every corner has a memory you can’t shake. It’s my song for walking down 5th Avenue in Brooklyn in a denim jacket with big headphones on after it rains when you need to transport yourself back to a different season of your life. It’s not just about the longing for a specific place or time but also about having a deep history with a city where it just becomes a part of you and your relationships. It’s about missing someone in the way where you still see them everywhere.

Listen below.

Trust Your Gut by Worriers

Trust Your Gut is out 9/15 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.