Doja Cat Replaces Scarlet Album Cover That Was The Same As German Metal Band’s

Doja Cat recently revealed the artwork for her new album Scarlet. People were quick to point out that the red spider on Doja Cat’s cover was nearly identical to the red spider on a new album from the German metalcore band Chaver, set to be released on the same day as Doja Cat’s. Both were illustrated by the Portland artist Dusty Ray.

Today, Doja Cat has unveiled a new album cover, also done by Dusty Ray, but this time it’s a different image of two spiders that appear to be kissing. She didn’t comment on the situation, just wrote “(updated cover)” on Instagram. Chaver are sticking with the original artwork, and yesterday they posted an Instagram promoting their latest single and mentioning that pre-orders for their album are live.