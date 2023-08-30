Doja Cat Announces New Album Scarlet, Previews “Demons” With Retro Horror Trailer Starring Christina Ricci

Last month, Doja Cat went on social media and pointedly refused to tell her fans that she loves them: “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall.” It’s time that someone said something about parasocial stan armies, and Doja is exactly the kind of pop star who doesn’t mind doing stuff like that. The move cost Doja many of her social-media followers, but she’ll be just fine. Right now, Doja’s new single “Paint Town Red” is sitting at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. This fall, she’s heading out on an arena tour, with Ice Spice and Doechii opening. And today, Doja Cat has announced her forthcoming album.

Doja Cat’s new LP, the follow-up to 2021’s massively successful Planet Her, is called Scarlet, and it’s coming next month. Doja posted the cover art, an image of a pink spider, on Instagram last night. Presumably, the album will include Doja’s recent singles “Paint the Town Red” and “Attention,” as well as “Demons,” the new song that Doja’s teasing right now.

On Twitter today, Doja posted an ’80s-style retro-horror trailer for “Demons,” her next single. It seems that Doja made the “Demons” video with director Christian Breslauer, and it’s got Christina Ricci and Doja in some kind of Halloween-ready haunted-house scenario. (Ricci, the ’90s child star turned indie-film queen, is on a big career resurgence now thanks to Yellowjackets and Wednesday.) We only hear a few second of “Demons,” but it sounds like some nasty, distorted, energetic rap shit — Doja doing Rico Nasty, maybe. Check it out below.

pic.twitter.com/Z1rkZ09Jnb — Follow @DojaHQs for the latest on Doja Cat (@DojaHQMedia2) August 29, 2023

Scarlet is out 9/22.