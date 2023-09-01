Breeders Take The Mound At Reds Game, Drummer Throws Out Opening Pitch

Here’s an extremely Ohio post for you: Within the hour I’ll be driving from Columbus to Dayton for the first of the Guided By Voices 40th anniversary shows. I wouldn’t be surprised if longtime Breeders drummer Jim MacPherson — who joined the band circa 1993’s Last Splash and has been back with the Deal sisters since the classic-era lineup reunited in 2012 — is also going to the show. But this afternoon he was down the road in Cincinnati, throwing out the first pitch at the Reds game with his bandmates looking on.

“Rumour has it that the Breeders will be on the mound today at the @reds 1pm game where Jim MacPherson will deliver a two-seam fastball for the opening pitch,” the band’s social accounts posted today. “Go Reds!” Indeed, the full roster of MacPherson plus Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, and Josephine Wiggs was present in Reds apparel before Cincy’s showdown with the Chicago Cubs. After the band was honored over the PA, MacPherson stepped up to toss the ol’ cannonball. The footage is only on Facebook right now and isn’t embeddable, but you can watch it here.

