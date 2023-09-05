Watch Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Perform “America Has A Problem (Remix)” Live For The First Time

Back in May, Kendrick Lamar hopped on a remix of “America Has A Problem,” one of many highlights on Beyoncé’s 2022-conquering Renaissance. Monday, on her 42nd birthday, Bey brought her Club Renaissance tour to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where Compton native Kendrick popped up to perform his verse on the track live for the first time. His mic stopped working for a few seconds, spoiling the moment somewhat, but it’s not every day you see Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar on stage together. Watch them work it on Labor Day below.

@markellwashington1 Beyonce is just so iconic she brought out kendrick lamar for her birthday, i hope she got to enjoy every second of her b-day ♬ original sound – Markell Washington

Diana Ross also made an appearance to sing “Happy Birthday.”