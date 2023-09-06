Tkay Maidza – “WUACV”

New Music September 6, 2023 2:59 PM By James Rettig

In November, Tkay Maidza is releasing a new album, Sweet Justice, her first full-length in seven years, though in that time she released three EP as part of her Last Year Was Weird series. We’ve heard two singles already, “Silent Assassin” and “Ring-A-Ling,” and today she’s back with the brief but hard-hitting “WUACV.” “I wanted to write a song where I could express my bubbling anger toward people who had manipulated me during the last phase of my life,” Maidza said. Watch the track’s Hannibal Lecter-inspired music video below.

Sweet Justice is out 11/3 via 4AD / Dew Process.

