Right now, Beck and Phoenix are nearing the end of their co-headlining Summer Odyssey tour, and they’re having some fun with it. The shows typically feature a bit of onstage collaboration from the two headliners. Before the tour started, Beck and Phoenix released their collaborative single “Odyssey,” and they played it live for the first time at the tour opener in Seattle. At different shows, Beck, Phoenix leader Thomas Mars, and the various openers have come out onstage at the end of the night to sing different Beck songs together. Last night, it was “Lost Cause.”

Last night’s Summer Odyssey show went down at Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater — which is in Bridgeport, not Hartford. (Maybe this makes sense if you’re from Connecticut.) Near the end of the show, Beck played “Lost Cause,” the soul-shattered breakup song from his 2002 album Sea Change. In this context, though, it was more of a posse-cut hangout song, with Thomas Mars and opener Weyes Blood coming out to sing it with him.

Beck started singing “Lost Cause,” and he and his band gave it what sounded like a slightly jauntier arrangement than usual. As the song progressed, both Thomas Mars and Weyes Blood took the stage. Weyes Blood sang a whole verse on her own, and she sounded awesome. (They did something similar in Boston on the previous night. At different shows on the tour, the openers have helped out on “Where It’s At” instead.) Watch a fan-made video from last night’s show below.

Tomorrow night, the Summer Odyssey tour makes its way to Philadelphia’s TD Center. Much like summer itself, it’ll be over soon.