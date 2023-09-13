Ice Spice had a big night last night — sitting next to her onetime collaborator Taylor Swift at the VMAs and getting constant reaction shots, to the point where her face became social-media inescapable even if you weren’t watching the show. (I did not watch the show.) And Ice Spice is also apparently getting her own order at Dunkin Donuts. It’s an Ice Spice Munchkin Drink, which is apparently the kind of endorsement opportunity that you get when your name is Ice Spice. Sounds gross! Also, she’s in a new commercial with Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck seems to be enjoying his life as the new face of Dunkin Donuts, appearing in a bunch of ads and really leaning into his Boston accent. I don’t know if he and Ice Spice were ever actually in the same place to film this ad, which does the Heat thing where you only ever see one person over the other person’s shoulder. Still: Pretty funny commercial!

Ice Spice doesn’t do much in the ad, just like his wife and fellow pop star Jennifer Lopez didn’t do much in their Super Bowl ad earlier this year. But we do get to hear Affleck’s version of freestyle rapping, and he says the phrase “spit bahs.” Some pretty good Ice Spice reaction shots, too. Watch it below.

A year ago, Ice Spice was still just WorldStar-famous. That’s a big come-up!