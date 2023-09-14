Patio – “Inheritance”

New Music September 14, 2023 10:21 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Patio – “Inheritance”

New Music September 14, 2023 10:21 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Next week, Patio (one of the Best New Bands Of 2019) are releasing their second album, Collection, which follows up their debut Essentials. So far, Patio have shared a few singles from the project — “En Plein Air,” “Sixpence,” and “Relics.” Today, Patio are sharing one more pre-release single called “Inheritance.”

“Conceived as a shadowy sister song to ‘Relics,’ ‘Inheritance’ summons the forces of southern Italian folklore, weaving together myths, stories, and allusions to family history, cult 80s punk, and Proto-Renaissance art,” the band says.

Listen below.

TOURDATES:
09/30 – New York, NY @ Gottscheer Hall
10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree *
11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique *
11/04 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms
11/05 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire *

* = w/ Deeper

Collection is out 9/22 via Fire Talk Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear “Shiny Happy People” From Micky Dolenz’s New R.E.M. Covers EP

2 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

4 days ago 0

Oliver Anthony Cancels Knoxville Show Over Ticket Price

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest