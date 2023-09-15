Watch Das Damen Play Their First Show In 32 Years

Naomi Petersen

News September 15, 2023 2:30 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch Das Damen Play Their First Show In 32 Years

Naomi Petersen

News September 15, 2023 2:30 PM By Tom Breihan

The ’90s indie rock reunion news cycle is suddenly getting very busy. Today, we learned that Velocity Girl and Tuscadero are playing together at the Black Cat this December, like it was still 1994. And last night. Das Damen, a New York band that barely made it into the ’90s, played their first show since 1994.

Das Damen got together in 1984 in New York City. The band members came out of the hardcore scene, but they played a kind of garage-influenced noise-rock, and they recorded for labels like SST, Twin/Tone, and Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace. Das Damen broke up in 1994, but they’re on the bill for Dromedary Records’ 30th-anniversary shows in upstate New York this weekend, sharing the bill with other reunited bands like Madder Rose and Lotion.

Last night, Das Damen played a warm-up show at WFMU’s Monty Hall in Jersey City. Based on all available evidence, they sounded strong, and everyone in the band is looking good. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear “Shiny Happy People” From Micky Dolenz’s New R.E.M. Covers EP

3 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

5 days ago 0

Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

20 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest