The ’90s indie rock reunion news cycle is suddenly getting very busy. Today, we learned that Velocity Girl and Tuscadero are playing together at the Black Cat this December, like it was still 1994. And last night. Das Damen, a New York band that barely made it into the ’90s, played their first show since 1994.

Das Damen got together in 1984 in New York City. The band members came out of the hardcore scene, but they played a kind of garage-influenced noise-rock, and they recorded for labels like SST, Twin/Tone, and Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace. Das Damen broke up in 1994, but they’re on the bill for Dromedary Records’ 30th-anniversary shows in upstate New York this weekend, sharing the bill with other reunited bands like Madder Rose and Lotion.

Last night, Das Damen played a warm-up show at WFMU’s Monty Hall in Jersey City. Based on all available evidence, they sounded strong, and everyone in the band is looking good. Check it out below.