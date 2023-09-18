ESPN’s New Monday Night Football Anthem: An “In The Air Tonight” Cover By Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, & Cindy Blackman

New Music September 18, 2023 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

ESPN’s New Monday Night Football Anthem: An “In The Air Tonight” Cover By Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, & Cindy Blackman

New Music September 18, 2023 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

From 1989 to 2011, the intro music to Monday Night Football was a reworked version of Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” — the “Are you ready for some football?” song. That ended after Hank Jr. compared Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler. A new version of “All My Rowdy Friends” by Florida Georgia Line was reinstated in 2017, but ESPN discontinued the song again in the early days of COVID-19 because the prospect of all your rowdy friends coming over didn’t jibe with social distancing. They replaced it with a new version of the late Little Richard’s “Rip It Up.”

Now a new anthem is coming to MNF. ESPN recruited Super Bowl “Star Spangled Banner” singer Chris Stapleton to cover Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” with a verse from Snoop Dogg plus Cindy Blackman delivering the iconic drum fill. It’s the second time this week “In The Air Tonight” has popped up in pop culture; the track was sampled on Diddy’s new song “Another One Of Me” with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and French Montana.

Preview the Stapleton/Snoop/Blackman version below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

4 days ago 0

The National Announce Laugh Track, Second Album Of 2023, Onstage At Homecoming Fest

3 days ago 0

22 Thoughts On Homecoming 2023, Where The National Reasserted Their Might And Pavement Played Maybe Their Last Show Ever

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest