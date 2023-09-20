Last month, Jane Remover announced her sophomore album Census Designated with lead single “Lips,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with the album’s second single and title track, which has slippery vocals and introspective lyrics and her characteristically fuzzy-loud dynamics, stretched out over six minutes. It comes with Jane Remover’s first official music video, directed by Quadeca and filmed during the North America cross-country trip that inspired the album. Check it out below.

Census Designated is out 10/20 via deadAir.