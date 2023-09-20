Juliana Hatfield – “Telephone Line” (ELO Cover)

New Music September 20, 2023 12:29 PM By James Rettig

Juliana Hatfield is still a couple months out from releasing Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, her full-length tribute to Electric Light Orchestra that arrives after similar ones for Olivia Newton-John and the Police. She’s shared her takes on “Don’t Bring Me Down” and “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” so far, and today she’s offering up her version of “Telephone Line,” one of the hits from their 1976 album A New World Record.

“Sonically, ELO recordings are like an amusement park packed with fun musical games with layers and layers of varied, meticulous parts for your ears to explore; production curiosities; huge, gorgeous stacks of awe-inspiring vocal harmony puzzles,” Hatfield shared. “My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine.”

Listen to her cover of “Telephone Line” below.

Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO is out 11/17 on American Laundromat Records.

