In just a few days, Lydia Loveless is releasing a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. We’ve heard “Toothache,” “Runaway,” and “Sex And Money” from it so far, and today the Ohio rocker is sharing one last advance track, “Poor Boy,” a fiery, energetic one where Loveless is pulled between two inclinations in the chorus: “But I wanna get in his head/ I don’t wanna fuck with his head/ I need to clean up my mess and leave the poor boy alone.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/25 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

11/28 Boston, MA @ Middle East

11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/02 NYC @ Mercury Lounge

12/04 Washington, DC @ Atlantis

12/05 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/07 ASheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

12/08 Nashville, TN @ Third Man, Blue Room

12/09 Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

01/18 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

01/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

01/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

01/24 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

01/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/27 Seattle, WA @ Tractor

01/28 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

01/31 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

02/02 Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

02/03 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

02/06 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

02/08 Houston, TX @ Continental Club

02/09 Austin, TX @ Continental Club

02/10 Austin, TX @ Continental Club

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is out 9/22 via Bloodshot Records.