Lydia Loveless – “Poor Boy”
In just a few days, Lydia Loveless is releasing a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. We’ve heard “Toothache,” “Runaway,” and “Sex And Money” from it so far, and today the Ohio rocker is sharing one last advance track, “Poor Boy,” a fiery, energetic one where Loveless is pulled between two inclinations in the chorus: “But I wanna get in his head/ I don’t wanna fuck with his head/ I need to clean up my mess and leave the poor boy alone.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
11/24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/25 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview
11/28 Boston, MA @ Middle East
11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
12/02 NYC @ Mercury Lounge
12/04 Washington, DC @ Atlantis
12/05 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12/07 ASheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
12/08 Nashville, TN @ Third Man, Blue Room
12/09 Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
01/18 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
01/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
01/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
01/24 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
01/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/27 Seattle, WA @ Tractor
01/28 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
01/31 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
02/02 Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory
02/03 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
02/06 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
02/08 Houston, TX @ Continental Club
02/09 Austin, TX @ Continental Club
02/10 Austin, TX @ Continental Club
Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is out 9/22 via Bloodshot Records.