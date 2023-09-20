On Friday, the former Friends leader and Blood Orange collaborator Samantha Urbani will release Showing Up, her first solo full-length. We’ve already posted Urbani’s early singles “More Than A Feeling,” “One Day At A Time,” and the title track. Today, Urbani has shared one last track before the album arrives, and it’s a collaboration with an obscure early-’80s duo whose music Urbani helped revive.

The London duo Rexy released one album, 1981’s Running Out Of Time, before fading into obscurity. In 2016, Samantha Urbani started her own URU label specifically to reissue Running Out Of Time, and she also covered Rexy’s song “Alien.” Now, Rexy collaborate with Urbani on her new song “Time Keeps Slipping.” It’s a funky, clubby new wave jam, and it has nothing to do with the Steve Miller Band, the same way that “More Than A Feeling” has nothing to do with Boston. Check it out below.

Showing Up is out 9/22 on Lucky Number.