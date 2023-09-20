Next month, the Drums are releasing a new album, Jonny, and leader Jonny Pierce has shared a bunch of singles from it already, most recently “Better” and “Obvious,” and today he’s back with one more, the lovely “The Flowers.” “Where did you find me honey?/ You really swam your way down to the ocean floor/ I swear, I swear, I swear, I thought I’d die there,” Pierce sings on it.

“With “The Flowers” I explain how slowing down and being tender saved my life and how it became the key to loving myself, building confidence in myself, and being able to love another in a meaningful way,” he said. “To love from a place that isn’t desperate, but from a place that is centered, calm, and gentle and sweet.”

Listen below.

Jonny is out 10/13 via Anti-.