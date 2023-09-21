Lizzo Sued By Another Former Tour Employee

More legal woes for Lizzo: After being sued by several of her former backup dancers this summer for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment — charges Lizzo denies — the singer is now facing a separate lawsuit from another member of her touring entourage.

As TMZ reports, Asha Daniels is suing Lizzo for creating a hostile work environment. Daniels worked in the wardrobe department on Lizzo’s tour this year, where she says the work days were long and grueling, sometimes running from 6AM to 2AM with no breaks allowed. She alleges that Amanda Nomura, the member of Lizzo’s team who hired her, routinely called Black women around the tour “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat,” and instructed Daniels not to dress attractively around Lizzo so that Lizzo. Daniels also claims Nomura rolled a clothing rack over her ankle, causing it to swell up, and then forbade her from wearing Crocs while the injury was healing. She relayed her concerns to tour manager Carlina Gugliotta, who she believes then passed them to Lizzo, but she was ultimately fired before her contract ran out.

Lizzo’s spokesman Stefan Friedman shared this response with TMZ: