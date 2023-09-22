SZA graduated to full-on superstardom when she released her blockbuster album SOS last year. Since then, SZA hasn’t done a whole lot of features on other people’s tracks. She’s on Travis Scott’s album Utopia and on “Slime You Out,” the new Drake song that came out last week — superstars recording with superstars, a tale as old as time. But it’s a little more interesting to learn that she’s got a new track with Jean Dawson, a Californian bedroom-pop artist who is nowhere near superstar status.

Jean Dawson is not exactly an obscurity. He’s been building an online fanbase for the past few years, and he’s collaborated with artists like A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt, and Mac DeMarco. SZA is an admirer; she tweeted that Dawson is “the fucking future” back in 2021. Today, they’ve got a new song together. “No SZNs” is a lightly twee and psychedelic meditation on what it’s like to feel numb all year long. Check it out below.