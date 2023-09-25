Drake Takes Shots At Charlamagne Tha God On Instagram

At the moment, Drake and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God are not particularly happy with one another. It’s a tale as old as time: Charlamagne thinks that Drake’s new song is bad, and Drake disagrees.

Drake has been teasing his forthcoming album For All The Dogs for a while, and a week and a half ago, he released its first single, the SZA collab “Slime You Out.” The track is likely to debut at #1 when the Billboard Hot 100 comes out later today, but it’s also a bad, boring song. During a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne made the point that “nobody cared” about the track: “Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on a Monday? That’s not Drake-like! He’s gonna be fine regardless. I just think that it’s also — you look at the album cover, you hear the title For All The Dogs, I think that we was looking for something a little more harder, a little bit more aggressive.”

In response, Drake posted about Charlamagne on his Instagram story today, calling him an “off brand Morris Chestnut” and then continuing:

Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit…whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.

On The Breakfast Club this morning, Charlamagne giggled and said, “Drake and I plan this out every time he drops an album. I’m part of the album rollout. He drops a record, I critique it, it brings more attention to the record, more attention to the project. I keep telling Drake he doesn’t need me to do that. He’s Drake. But for whatever reason, he wants me to do it, so I obliged.” Charlamagne goes on to say that he “hated on Drake for fun” in Drake’s early career and that they “came to an understanding” later. He also reaffirmed that he thinks the song is bad.

For All The Dogs is out 10/6. I hope there’s something a little more harder on it.