The Nigerian-born, UK-based artist Obongjayar spent years collaborating with peers like Everything Is Recorded and Little Simz before he released his debut album, last year’s Some Nights I Dream Of Doors. Since then, Obonjayar has come out with the solo single “Just Cool” and appeared, in sampled form, on the Fred again.. track “adore u.” Today, he’s got another new track.

Obongjayar contributed his new song “Who Let Him In” to the soundtrack of the new video game EA Sports FC 24. Anytime I hear about a new track popping up in a game, especially an EA Sports game, I get a little skeptical, mostly because of countless exposures to that Fort Minor “this is 10% luck, 20% skill” song. But no, this new Obongjayar song is good. It’s a breathless, percussive workout, and I would not be mad to encounter it in a loading-screen situation. Listen below.

“Just Cool” and “Who Let Him In” are both slated to appear on Obongjayar’s sophomore album, which hasn’t been announced yet.