Obongjayar – “Who Let Him In”

Salomé Trezise

New Music September 26, 2023 1:08 PM By Tom Breihan

Obongjayar – “Who Let Him In”

Salomé Trezise

New Music September 26, 2023 1:08 PM By Tom Breihan

The Nigerian-born, UK-based artist Obongjayar spent years collaborating with peers like Everything Is Recorded and Little Simz before he released his debut album, last year’s Some Nights I Dream Of Doors. Since then, Obonjayar has come out with the solo single “Just Cool” and appeared, in sampled form, on the Fred again.. track “adore u.” Today, he’s got another new track.

Obongjayar contributed his new song “Who Let Him In” to the soundtrack of the new video game EA Sports FC 24. Anytime I hear about a new track popping up in a game, especially an EA Sports game, I get a little skeptical, mostly because of countless exposures to that Fort Minor “this is 10% luck, 20% skill” song. But no, this new Obongjayar song is good. It’s a breathless, percussive workout, and I would not be mad to encounter it in a loading-screen situation. Listen below.

“Just Cool” and “Who Let Him In” are both slated to appear on Obongjayar’s sophomore album, which hasn’t been announced yet.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (Feat. Kanye West)

3 days ago 0

On Tension, Kylie Minogue’s Post-“Padam” Renaissance Keeps Humming Along

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest