Lil Uzi Vert – “NFL”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24

New Music September 30, 2023 10:28 AM By James Rettig

Lil Uzi Vert – “NFL”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24

New Music September 30, 2023 10:28 AM By James Rettig

Back in June, Lil Uzi Vert released a new album, The Pink Tape, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper just dropped a new track, “NFL,” which Uzi started teasing on social media a couple days ago — it’s purportedly on next project Luv Is Rage 3. The title comes from its hook: “I just spiked my soda like I’m in NFL.”

Last football season, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” became the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles, Uzi’s hometown team.

Here’s “NFL”:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

3 days ago 0

U2 – “Atomic City”

2 days ago 0

Dave Mustaine Kicks Security Out Of Megadeth Concert Mid-Song

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest