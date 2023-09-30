Back in June, Lil Uzi Vert released a new album, The Pink Tape, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper just dropped a new track, “NFL,” which Uzi started teasing on social media a couple days ago — it’s purportedly on next project Luv Is Rage 3. The title comes from its hook: “I just spiked my soda like I’m in NFL.”

Last football season, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” became the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles, Uzi’s hometown team.

Here’s “NFL”: