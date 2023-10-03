Mitski Announces The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We North American Tour

Mitski introduced her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We with a series of intimate acoustic performances that took place in a few select cities. Next year, she’ll embark on a full-fledged tour with a full band.

It’ll kick off in January in Miami and run through April, where she’ll conclude with two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Stops along the way include four nights in New York City (two in Manhattan at the Beacon Theatre and two in Brooklyn at Kings Theatre), two in Chicago at Auditorium Theatre, and two in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium.

A fanclub/Spotify pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 4 at 10AM local time. A general pre-sale will begin the next day, with general on-sale happening on Friday, October 6th. More details here. Full itinerary is below.

TOUR DATES:

01/26 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ▽

01/29 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater) ▽

02/02 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ▽

02/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ▽

02/10 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ▽

02/11 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ▽

02/15 Boston, MA @ MGM ▽

02/16 Boston, MA @ MGM ▽

02/21 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ▽

02/22 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ▽

02/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ✦

02/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ✦

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre ✽

03/22 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre ✽

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ✽

03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ✽

04/04 Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan ▽

04/10 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ★

04/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ✦

▽ w/ Tamino

✦ w/ Sunny War

✽ w/ Julia Jacklin

★ w/ Sarah Kinsley